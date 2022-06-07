Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2022 Tomorrow: Direct link, how to check

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for class 12 to be out tomorrow

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is all set to release the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 tomorrow at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website-- mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra 12th examination is taken by 14 lakh students. Last year, as many as 99.63 per cent of the 12 lakh students passed the exam. This is the highest ever pass percentage by the Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in

Click on the HSC result 2022 link

Enter roll number and mother's first name in the given space

Click on the “View Result” button

The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same



Maharashtra 12th Result 2022: Websites

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in

