Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2022 Tomorrow: Direct link, how to check

Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 to release tomorrow at 1 pm. Check at official website-- mahahsscboard.in.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 07, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for class 12 to be out tomorrow

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is all set to release the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 tomorrow at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website-- mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra 12th examination is taken by 14 lakh students. Last year, as many as 99.63 per cent of the 12 lakh students passed the exam. This is the highest ever pass percentage by the Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in
  • Click on the HSC result 2022 link
  • Enter roll number and mother's first name in the given space
  • Click on the “View Result” button
  • The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a print out of the same


Maharashtra 12th Result 2022: Websites

  • msbshse.co.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • mahresult.nic.in

