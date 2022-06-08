Maharashtra Board 12 Result 2022 to be out today: Check all you need to know here

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 to be out today

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 today at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website-- mahahsscboard.in. Candidates can also visit the following websites to check their Maharashtra 12th result 2022.

Maharashtra 12th Result 2022: Websites

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in

As make as 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra 12th examination 2022. Last year, as many as 99.63 per cent of the 12 lakh students passed the exam. This is the highest ever pass percentage by the Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in

Click on the HSC result 2022 link

Enter roll number and mother's first name in the given space

Click on the “View Result” button

The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same

