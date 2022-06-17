Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 to be declared today: Direct link, alternate websites, how to check here

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 to be out today

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, MSHSEB is all set to declare the Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 today (June 17) at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 can check their results at the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in once released. This year, as many as 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022.

There is a good chance that the main website will face some delays due to heavy traffic. Hence, candidates can check the Maharashtra Board 10th Result from the below given websites:

Maharashtra 10th result 2022: Websites to check

Maharashtra 10th result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Enter your required credentials

Click on the “View Result” button

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen

Save it for future reference.

Read: Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 tomorrow, confirms Education Minister: How, where, and when to check here