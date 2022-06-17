Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 to be declared today: Direct link, alternate websites, how to check here

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, MSHSEB is all set to declare the Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 today (June 17) at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 can check their results at the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in once released. This year, as many as 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022.
महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळातर्फे मार्च-एप्रिल २०२२ मध्ये आयोजित करण्यात आलेल्या माध्यमिक शाळांत प्रमाणपत्र (इ.१० वी) परीक्षेचा निकाल मंडळाच्या कार्यपद्धतीनुसार उद्या दि. १७ जून,२०२२ रोजी दु. १:०० वा.ऑनलाईन जाहीर होईल.#SSC #results@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/oO0lyRvF3b — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2022
There is a good chance that the main website will face some delays due to heavy traffic. Hence, candidates can check the Maharashtra Board 10th Result from the below given websites:
Maharashtra 10th result 2022: Websites to check
Maharashtra 10th result 2022: How to check
