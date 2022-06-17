Search icon
Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 to be declared today: Direct link, alternate websites, how to check here

MSHSEB Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 will be declared today at 1 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 06:21 AM IST

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, MSHSEB is all set to declare the Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 today (June 17) at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 can check their results at the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in once released. This year, as many as 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022.

There is a good chance that the main website will face some delays due to heavy traffic. Hence, candidates can check the Maharashtra Board 10th Result from the below given websites: 

Maharashtra 10th result 2022: Websites to check 

Maharashtra 10th result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links
  • Enter your required credentials
  • Click on the “View Result” button
  • Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Save it for future reference.

