MAH MBA CET Result likely to be declared today on mahacet.org, steps to check, top 10 colleges in Maharashtra

The MAH MBA CET Result 2023 is anticipated to be released soon by the Maharashtra State CET cell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Representational Image

Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test Result 2023: The MAH MBA CET Result is likely to be out today, on May 25, 2023. The Maharashtra State CET Cell has not announced the official date yet. Once the date and time for the result is announced, candidates will be able to check their results by entering their application/roll number and password on the official website. 

After the results are declared a link will be activated for the MAH MBA CET on mahacet.org website. Students will be able to download their MAH MBA CET results. 

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: How to check MAH MBA CET Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website mahacet.org
  2. Click on MAH MBA CET Result 2023 link 
  3. Fill in your required details on the page
  4. Your MAH MBA CET Result 2023 will be displayed 
  5. Check and take a printout of your result for future reference

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: List of Top 10 MBA Colleges in Maharashtra

  • Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 
  • K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research (KJSIMSR), Mumbai 
  • Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai
  • University of Pune - DMS (PUMBA) 
  • Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research 
  • S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies, Mumbai
  • Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Management Studies & Research 
  • Kohinoor Business School, Kurla (West), Mumbai 
  • Indira Institute of Management, Pune 
  • Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies, Malad(W), Mumbai

