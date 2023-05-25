MAH MBA CET Result likely to be declared today on mahacet.org, steps to check, top 10 colleges in Maharashtra

Representational Image

Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test Result 2023: The MAH MBA CET Result is likely to be out today, on May 25, 2023. The Maharashtra State CET Cell has not announced the official date yet. Once the date and time for the result is announced, candidates will be able to check their results by entering their application/roll number and password on the official website.

After the results are declared a link will be activated for the MAH MBA CET on mahacet.org website. Students will be able to download their MAH MBA CET results.

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: How to check MAH MBA CET Result 2023?

Visit the official website mahacet.org Click on MAH MBA CET Result 2023 link Fill in your required details on the page Your MAH MBA CET Result 2023 will be displayed Check and take a printout of your result for future reference

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: List of Top 10 MBA Colleges in Maharashtra