MAH MBA CET 2022 to begin TODAY, check exam day guidelines, do's and don'ts

File Photo

The Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test, MAH MBE CET 2022 is all set to take place today - August 23, 2022. Students will now be able to download their MAH MBA CET Admit Card from the official website - www.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra CET exams are being held in different phases. MHT CET concluded first and now, MAH MBA CET is being conducted for admissions to the current academic year.

The MAH MBA CET 2022 Exam is all set to conclude on August 25, 2022. Everyone will be allotted a different exam date, time, and venue. All the details will be mentioned on the MAH MBA CET Admit Card.

MAH MBA CET 2022: Exam day guidelines

Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 1.5 hours before the exam begins.

Candidates must carry their MAH MBA CET admit card or they won't be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates must follow all the Covid-19-related safety protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

For MAH MBA CET 2022, electronic gadgets like mobile phones, Bluetooth, etc., are not allowed inside the exam hall. Students will be penalised if electronic gadgets are found on them.

For the unversed, the MAH MBA CET 2022 Answer Keys will be released after the exam finishes.