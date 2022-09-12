Search icon
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH MCA CET 2022 was held on August 4 and August 5, 2022 and a re-exam was conducted on August 29, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

File photo

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 Result for the MCA course has been released by Maharashtra State Cell. CET MCA can be checked through the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org to download their scorecard. 

The official notification reads: ”CET CELL had in the press note had declared the Tentative dates of declaration of result. Now CET CELL is declaring the final dates of result declaration and making the CET score card available to the eligible candidates as per the dates mentioned.”

MAH CET MCA Result 2022: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • Click on the ‘MAH MCA CET 2022 Score Card’ link, available on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials and submit details
  • The MAH CET 2022 score card will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the MAH CET MCA result for further reference.

MAH CET MCA Result 2022 Direct link

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra declared the MHT CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 on September 11 at the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org. 

