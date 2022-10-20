MAH CET MBA Final merit list released at mahacet.org.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Counselling 2022 final merit list has been released. The list has been declared for admissions to the first-year postgraduate technical courses in Management Admissions (MBA/MMS) for the Academic year 2022-2023.

The MAH CET Counselling 2022 Final Merit List has been released on the official website - www.mahacet.org.in. The state cell has released the list for both the India category and Maharashtra candidates.

In addition to the MAH CET MBA Final merit list, the state cell has also released the category-wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 1.

MAH CET MBA Final merit list: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: Click on the 'MAH CET Counselling 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the MBA/MMS course tab

READ | Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, 7 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in Morena

Step 4: Click on the final merit list on the new page

Step 5: MAH CET MBA final merit list PDF will open

Step 6: Check the PDF and your status.

Step 7: Save the merit list for future use.

The MAH CET CAP Round 1 for MBA admission 2022 is all set to begin today. The Online Submission and Confirmation of the Option Form of CAP Round-I will be done from October 20 to 25, 2022. The state cell will then release the provisional seat allotment result on October 28.