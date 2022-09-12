MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org: Here's how to download

MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 today at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. The link to download the result has been activated and candidates can download the LLB 3-year Result 2022 using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The Test Cell conducted the LLB 3-year exam on August 3 and August 4. The exam was re-conducted on August 27 for those candidates who were not able to sit for the exam conducted earlier due to various technical glitches.

MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Then click on the view scorecard on the homepage

Enter your application number and date of birth

The result will appear on your screen

Download the result and take a printout of the copy.

Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule likely soon: List of important documents, how to check, other important details