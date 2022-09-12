Search icon
MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org: Here's how to download

MHT CET 2022 LLB 3 year result has been declared at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 today at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. The link to download the result has been activated and candidates can download the LLB 3-year Result 2022 using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The Test Cell conducted the LLB 3-year exam on August 3 and August 4. The exam was re-conducted on August 27 for those candidates who were not able to sit for the exam conducted earlier due to various technical glitches. 

MHT CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Then click on the view scorecard on the homepage
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • The result will appear on your screen
  • Download the result and take a printout of the copy.

