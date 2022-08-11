MHT BHMCT-CET 2022 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org: Here's how to check

MAH BHMCT CET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The admit card for the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) has been declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will have to log in with their application numbers and date of birth to download the admit card.

The last date to download the MHT BHMCT-CET 2022 is August 21. The BHMCT CET 2022 admit card will carry all the important details like the candidate's name, photograph, exam date, venue etc.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the BHMCT CET admit card to the examination hall along with a valid photo ID. With the hall ticket, no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre.

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the 'MAH BHMCT admit card 2022' download link

Login with application number and date of birth

Submit details and download the MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022

Verify the details printed on the hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference.

