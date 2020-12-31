Madhya Pradesh to merge govt schools to improve quality of education

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has said that government schools in the state will be merged together if they share a boundary of 15 km of radius. The decision has been taken as part of the new CM Rise school initiative, conducted by the state government.

The CM Rise school initiative aims to provide education to state-level schools that will be at par with the central educational boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

Teachers and students who are currently associated with the individual schools will be appointed and enrolled under the same school, The Quint reported.

The schools will be fitted with smart classrooms and other modern facilities, apart from that it will also hold inter-school activities, providing exposure to students in form of excursion. The new model is targeted towards helping students build a professional career.

The plan will be dived into two phases. In the first phase, schools built within a radius of 3 and 5 km will be merged, the limit is 5 primary and 8 middle-level schools with 1248 students and 25 teachers.

In the second phase, schools built within 10 km will be merged, with a limit of 13 primaries and 3 middle schools with 710 students and 32 teachers.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar has said that it would save time on the inspection of each small school, and funds could be used to develop modern technology for new schools. It would further be beneficial as it would put the students under a streamlined process.