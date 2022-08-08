MP TET 2022 result DECLARED on peb.mp.gov.in: See how to check

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has declared the result for the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test phase 3 at the official website--peb.mp.gov.in. MP TET 2022 was conducted in March 2022.
MPTET 2022: How to check
- Visit the official website-- peb.mp.gov.in
- Now click on the Latest Updates section
- Click on MP Varg 3 Samvida Shikshak Result Link
- Enter your registration number and click on view result button
- On this page you can see your samvida shikshak result
- Download or take a printout of your mark sheet.
