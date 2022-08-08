Search icon
MP TET 2022 result DECLARED on peb.mp.gov.in: See how to check

MP TET 2022 result has been declared at the official website-- peb.mp.gov.in.

MP TET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has declared the result for the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test phase 3 at the official website--peb.mp.gov.in. MP TET 2022 was conducted in March 2022. 

MPTET 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website-- peb.mp.gov.in 
  • Now click on the Latest Updates section
  • Click on MP Varg 3 Samvida Shikshak Result Link
  • Enter your registration number and click on view result button
  • On this page you can see your samvida shikshak result
  • Download or take a printout of your mark sheet.

