Madhya Pradesh takes BIG decision regarding class 9 to 12 exams - Check latest details here

In a big development, the Madhya Pradesh government has given students of classes 9 to 12 the option to choose the mode of their exams amid rising COVID-19 cases. Students will have the freedom to opt for online or offline exams, as per their choice. This rule will be applicable for final exams for classes 9 and 11 and pre-board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

If students of classes 9 and 11 opt to take the final year exams in offline mode, then they will have to take exams from home. The question papers will be distributed to the students from the schools, which the students will solve at home and submit to their school within the time limit prescribed by the authorities.

All the government schools will hold written exams from home, whereas private schools will have the option to choose between online and offline exams. In its latest circular, the MPBSE Education department also said that the practical examinations of class 10 and 12 will be conducted as per the instructions of the concerned Board of Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE etc.

जबकि सभी अशासकीय विद्यालय विकल्प एक एवं दो में से किसी एक विकल्प के अनुसार परीक्षाएँ आयोजित कर सकेंगे। --- कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं की प्रायोगिक परीक्षायें एवं वार्षिक परीक्षायें संबंधित बोर्ड माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल, सीबीएसई, आईसीएसई आदि के निर्देश के अनुसार आयोजित होंगी। April 6, 2021

This is a big decision by the Madhya Pradesh government as most boards including CBSE, CISCE, Maharashtra Board among others are holding exams in offline mode.

MPBSE Board Exam Time Table 2021

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Department has revised the MPBSE Board Exam Time Table 2021. Earlier, the MPBSE class 10 exam was scheduled from April 30 to May 15, 2021. Now the exam will be from April 30 to May 19, 2021. The MPBSE class 12 exam was scheduled from May 1 to 18, 2021; now, the exam will be from May 1 to 21, 201.

Students appearing for MPBSE class 10 and 12 board exams can check the revised dates from the official website of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in.