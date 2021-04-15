Madhya Pradesh announces summer vacations for classes 1 to 8 till June 13

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department on Tuesday ordering summer vacation for all government and aided schools (Class I to Class VIII) from April 15 to June 13. Schools for class 1 to class 8 will remain closed till June 13. Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar announced summer vacations in schools from class 1 to class 8.

It also ordered the closure of all private schools (Class 1 to Class 8) till April 30. Online classes, however, will continue. Earlier, the closure of Class 1 to Class 8 private schools had been ordered till April 15.

The school summer vacations were announced by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department through an official notice released on Twitter. The schools will reopen from June after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The order issued for summer vacation from April 15, 2021, to June 13, 2021, is for all government and grant-aided schools from class 1 to Class 8.

According to the official notification, all types of primary and secondary schools and grant-aided schools run by the Madhya Pradesh government will get the benefit of these holidays.

While in all the non-government schools of the state, instructions have been given to keep the classes from 1st to 8th closed till April 30, 2021. But online classes will continue.

As per the information, all government and non-government hostels in the state have been closed with immediate effect. This decision has been taken keeping in view the safety and health of the students in the midst of COVID-19 infection.

For the Class X and Class XII pre-board examinations, the department gave the students the option of writing their examination from their homes and submitting the answer books at the nearest government or aided school.