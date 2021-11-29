Madhya Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021 latest updates: Check dates, eligibility, other details

Madhya Pradesh's Directorate of Medical Education (DME) is the competent authority for MP MBBS 2021 counselling. Every round of MP MBBS counselling will commence with an online registration process. Eligible candidates will be asked to participate in MP NEET 2021 counselling based on their NEET scores, successful registration, and fulfilment of other criteria. In order to obtain a seat in the MP MBBS counselling, medical aspirants must pass NEET 2021 with a minimum qualifying percentile. NTA announced the results of NEET 2021 on November 1, 2021, with the candidates receiving their scorecards on the registered email.

For MP NEET 2021, the DME will conduct four rounds of online couselling: namely the first, second, mop-up and college-level rounds. Those whose names appear on the state merit list will be invited to participate in the MP NEET 2021 counselling procedure. Following registration, the authority will begin filling up and locking choices for MP NEET counselling. Candidates should prioritize their choices, but they can also choose to upgrade their assigned seats. MP MBBS admission 2021 will be provided based on state merit rank, filled preferences, reservation criteria, seat availability and other factors. Those interested in learning more about MP NEET 2021 counselling 2021 could visit the official MP NEET 2021 website. For more details, candidates can refer to the information provided below.

The 2021 NEET counselling dates for MP will be available on the official website.

Below is the step-by-step procedure that candidates need to adhere to:

Step 1: Register

Medical students must first register to take part in the MP NEET counselling in 2021. Aspirants must fill out the MP MBBS application form 2021, which includes personal, academic, and communication information. Candidates would need to login with their NEET roll number and security key to fill out these details. Candidates will also be required to upload essential documents in the appropriate places. Following that, medical students must pay the MP MBBS 2021 application cost. Debit/credit cards, e-wallets, online banking, and IMPS are all options for candidates.

Step 2: Fill out and lock choices

For MP NEET counselling 2021, medical students must now enter and lock their course and college preferences. Candidates must log in using their NEET roll number and password. The steps for filling out and locking your choices in MP MBBS 2021 counselling are outlined here.

On the MP NEET counselling page, first select the option of 'choice filling and locking,' and then select the type of college ownership (private, government, or both)

Candidates will find instructions for filling out and locking options for MP MBBS counselling 2021 at the top of the page. In case of any doubt, medical aspirants are suggested to consult the same.

For MP MBBS 2021 admission, candidates will be given the option of selecting as many course and college options as they like. Their selections will be placed in the box of pre-selected preferences.

Candidates will also have the option to adjust the order of their preferences. By sliding the cursor up and down in the MP MBBS 2021 counselling, they can access these possibilities.

Candidates must then pick the review selected preferences button.

Candidates should be aware that they will be assigned seats in the MP MBBS counselling 2021 process based on the choices they make and other considerations. As a result, candidates must fill in their choices using the processes outlined above. This would be accomplished by displaying the selections made by candidates in MP MBBS 2021 counselling and sending a One Time Password (OTP) to their registered mobile number. Candidates must click on 'continue to lock choices' after entering this OTP.

Candidates will not be permitted to amend their choices after they have been locked for MP MBBS counselling under any circumstances. Before locking the options, all of these adjustments must be made. According to the authorities, candidates who do not fill out or lock their options will not be considered for MP MBBS counselling in 2021.

Step 3: Seat allocation

The schedule for each round of MP MBBS counselling will be released by the authorities. Candidates will be assigned seats in MP MBBS 2021 counselling based on the choices they make, the availability of seats, their eligibility, and other variables.

Step 4: Declaration of results

When the seat assignment process for MP MBBS counselling 2021 is completed, the authorities will publish the results online in the form of PDF. Each round's MP NEET 2021 seat allotment will be released individually. For the convenience of candidates, a link to the same will be provided on his page. Candidates can resort to the previous year's allotment lists since the seat allotment for MP MBBS 2021 counselling has not yet been posted.

Step 5: Report at the college assigned

The final phase in the MP MBBS 2021 counselling process is for candidates to report to their assigned college. Candidates must download the MP MBBS counselling seat allotment letter before attending to the assigned college. Candidates are recommended to report to their assigned college within the specified time frame and to bring the following documents for verification.

The opening and closing rank for MP NEET 2021 counselling will be soon available on the official website for both MBBS and Dental courses.

Candidates need to produce certain documents during the counselling process. Below is the list:

The caste certificate of the candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)

NEET 2021 Result

Certificate of Income

Admit card of NEET 2021

Affidavit stating that the indicated person is not domiciled at any other state other than MP

Mark sheet for class 10th

Certificate of domicile

Mark sheet for class 12th

Certificate of Caste

The fee structure pertaining to different medical and dental colleges in MP is available on the official website. The list of institutes that will participate in the admission process and their seat matrix will also be available on the official website.