Madhya Pradesh govt cancels MPBSE class 10 board exams

The Madhya Pradesh school education department has canceled the class XII board exams. The students who were earlier set to appear for the exams will now be assessed based on their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment. The decision has been taken, keeping in mind the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

In the assessment system, the pre-boards will hold 50 percent weightage, unit tests will get 30 percent and internal assessment will get 20 percent weightage, as per the board. The past three years' performance of schools in board results will also be taken into consideration.

In case a candidate does not obtain the minimum passing marks which is 33 percent, they will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class. Candidates who did not appear for any of the exams throughout the year, including pre-boards or unit tests, will be deemed as unsuccessful and will repeat the class in the next academic cycle.

For candidates who appear for boards in private mode, there is no scope or internal assessment. Candidates will be given marks based on the average of the best of five subjects obtained by them in the past year. If there is a case where a student is not happy with the marks given, they can appear for written exams at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 12 exams will now be held in June, the exact dates are not yet announced. In other news, Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 8,087 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 7,16,708, while the day also saw 88 deaths which increased the toll to 6,841.