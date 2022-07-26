UP Madarsa Board Result 2022 expected today at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in: See how to check

UP Madarsa result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh, UP Madarsa Board Result 2022 is expected to be out today on July 26 at the official website -- madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in for Munshi/Molvi, Alim, Kamil, and Fazil exams. This year, 1,14,247 students appeared for the Madarsa board exam 2022 out of which 57,114 male students and 57,133 female students participated in the exam.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website -- madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click the link of UP Madarsa Board Result 2022

A new login page would open

Key in your roll number and other asked details

Submit your credentials

UP Madarsa Board Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will need to score at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects to qualify for the UP Madarsa Board exam 2022. Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Conducted the Examination of Munshi-Molvi, Alim, Kamil, Fazil from March to April 2022.

As per the courses, Munshi/Molvi which is a secondary examination was attempted by 57,642 students. Alim that is senior secondary exam was attempted by 19,050 students. Kamil exam was attempted by 13,466 students and the Fazil exam was taken by 9,877 students.

