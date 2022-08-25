Lucknow University UGET 2022 admit card released at kouniv.ac.in: Exam date, other details here

UGET 2022 admit card released | Photo: PTI

Lucknow University has released the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 entrance exam admit card today at the official website-- kouniv.ac.in. Candidates will need their registration ID and password to download the UGET 2022 admit card.

The UGET 2022 admit card will carry all important details like the roll number, exam name, exam date, time, venue, schedule, the shift of exam, reporting time and exam day guidelines. The UGET 2022 examination will be held from August 29 to September 4 at the Lucknow University in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Lucknow University UGET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website--kouniv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the download admit card link

Enter your registration ID and password

The Lucknow University UGET admit card 2022 will be available on the screen

Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference.

