Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Lucknow University UGET 2022 admit card released at kouniv.ac.in: Exam date, other details here

UGET 2022 admit card has been released by Lucknow University at kouniv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

Lucknow University UGET 2022 admit card released at kouniv.ac.in: Exam date, other details here
UGET 2022 admit card released | Photo: PTI

Lucknow University has released the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 entrance exam admit card today at the official website-- kouniv.ac.in.  Candidates will need their registration ID and password to download the UGET 2022 admit card.

The UGET 2022 admit card will carry all important details like the roll number, exam name, exam date, time, venue, schedule, the shift of exam, reporting time and exam day guidelines. The UGET 2022 examination will be held from August 29 to September 4 at the Lucknow University in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Lucknow University UGET Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website--kouniv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the download admit card link
  • Enter your registration ID and password
  • The Lucknow University UGET admit card 2022 will be available on the screen
  • Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Read: CS Professional result 2022 declared: Follow the steps to check the result

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.