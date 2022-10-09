UP rainfall alert: Schools in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut and Hapur to remain shut tomorrow

Photo: PTI

Due to heavy rainfall predictions schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the capital Lucknow, will remain shut tomorrow. The districts where schools will remain closed are Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut and Hapur.

Schools have been directed to inform all parents and students that the schools will remain shut. Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The weather department has predicted that the rains would continue tomorrow.

Cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra shut schools for all children up to class 12 owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for Oct 10. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days.

Read: HPSC ADO Recruitment exam 2022: Admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, here's how to check