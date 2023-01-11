LSAT 2023 registration process ends today: Exam pattern, application fees, how to apply and more

LSAT 2023 registration process ends today | Photo: PTI

The LSAT 2023 registration process will end today (January 11). Candidates who want to apply for the Law School Admission Test can still apply from the official website-- pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

The LSAT 2023 January exam will be held on January 22. The LSAT 2023 exam paper will consist of a total of 92 questions. The total duration of the exam is 2 hours and 20 minutes. The exam will be conducted online, in remote proctored mode.

The application fee is Rs 3999 for January 2023 LSAT- India. The preptest fee is Rs 100 and superprep online is Rs 1199. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LSAT.

LSAT 2023: How to register