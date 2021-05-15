LSAT 2021 registrations extended to THIS date, check details
LSAT 2021 registration deadline has been extended till May 16. The exam is scheduled to be held in multiple days and several slots from May 29
LSAT India 2021 registration deadline extended
The law School Admission Test (LSAT) registration date has been extended till tomorrow (May 16). Interested candidates can register online for the May session at discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. The exam is scheduled to be held in multiple days and several slots from May 29.
In order to register you will need -- A valid email address and mobile number, your photograph, and digital payment for paying the registration fees. The exam will have three types of multiple-choice questions – Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Reading comprehension. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 20 mins. The score will be valid for a period of five years.
How to Apply for LSAT India 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website of LSAT, discoverlaw.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Register for India’ link
Step 3: Create an account by providing details
Step 4: Verify your account using the email ID
Step 5: Complete the application process by entering all required details
Step 6: upload passport size picture and submit the details
Step 7: pay the application fee and complete the application process
LSAC LawPrep is a digital test prep product that will allow law aspirants studying for the CLAT, AILET, SLAT, LSAT—India, and many other law entrance exams to practice the critical thinking skills commonly tested by those exams. It offers a library of digital practice tests that exclusively focus on these essential skills.