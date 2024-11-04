Breaking barriers in Indian education, Locanto innovates to connect educators with learners and boost employability. But what's next for this educational resource hub?

The education system in India is witnessing a transformative phase, overcoming numerous challenges and embracing innovation, with platforms like Locanto - an online marketplace that connects educators with students and individuals interested in continuing education - playing a key role in this process. The reputable online classifieds site Locanto is changing education by offering an extensive selection of educational options for students of all interests and ability levels.

Locanto acknowledges the numerous challenges in the Indian education system, including a severe shortage of teachers and a high dropout rate, which significantly hamper the effectiveness and impact of education in the country. It's reported that 11.16 lakh teaching positions remain vacant, weakening the student-teacher ratio and compromising the quality of education.

Also, the platform recognizes the stark disparity in resource allocation, resulting in inadequate infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. This problem is made worse by the lack of necessities like electricity, drinking water, and restrooms.

The high cost of private education and gaps in government school quality limit access to quality education for many families. Locanto understands that this, along with the neglect of regional languages, can create an alienating environment for many students, leading to increased dropout rates.

That is why Locanto seeks to connect educators and students of every kind. The platform makes finding quality educators easier by building a community within the education system and by making learning opportunities even more accessible for students. It offers an abundance of resources for improving one's knowledge and abilities, ranging from hobby classes to language learning, academic tutoring, and skill development courses.

Locanto's responsive design ensures that users can access the platform seamlessly across various devices. Additionally, Locanto is developing new versions of its mobile apps, which will further enhance the user experience and accessibility.

Locanto uses smart AI technology to make the platform better for everyone involved in the Indian education system. It helps by putting ads in the right categories, so they reach the right people. AI also checks for spam to keep users safe from fake or irrelevant ads. Plus, it boosts the visibility of well-made ads with good images, giving them higher rankings in search results and attracting more potential students.

These innovative features, particularly the AI-driven solutions, address specific challenges within the Indian education system and beyond. By ensuring accurate ad categorisation and visibility, Locanto helps educators and students connect more effectively, enhancing the overall learning experience.

With the advent of digital learning, geographical boundaries no longer restrain education. Expanding beyond its primary services, Locanto has incorporated educational resources into its offerings. It fosters relationships between educators and learners, making quality education accessible even in the most remote areas of India.

While Locanto is completely free to use, educators can opt to promote their ad, so that students can find their product offering more easily, or get a premium account, to get unlimited storage, faster browsing and more. Locanto makes this easy by offering a broad spectrum of payment options. Whether it's credit or debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, or even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, users can choose what works best for them. This wide array of payment methods ensures a smooth and flexible experience, especially in regions where traditional banking might be less accessible.

Source: Unsplash

Quality stands at the forefront of Locanto's initiatives. To guarantee that educators maintain high standards, the platform encourages users to rate and review services.

Locanto is also blazing the trail by championing a shift toward skills-based learning as opposed to traditional rote learning. Following the National Education Policy 2020, Locanto also encourages its users to connect with professionals offering vocational training that encourages the development of practical skills in students. This approach prepares them for the labour market, effectively bridging the employability gap.

Locanto is expanding its function beyond that of a simple classifieds platform with its creative methods. It is starting to show promise as a major tool for addressing and resolving the problems the Indian educational system is facing. Locanto's initiatives are a testament to its commitment to improving education and employability in India.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)