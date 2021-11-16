Search icon
LIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Insurance Advisor posts - Check salary, last date, selection process

LIC has invited applications for over 100 vacancies in the Public Administration and Defense department for the position of Insurance Advisor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2021, 06:26 AM IST

The Life Insurance Corporation is inviting applications for more than 100 vacancies in the Public Administration and Defense department for the position of Insurance Advisor. 

The interested candidates can apply through the official website of LIC. The candidate is required to have key skills of marketing, sales and marketing. The role will be located in New Delhi and will require the functioning of a marketing executive. 

LIC Recruitment 2021: Job Title: Become a part-time Insurance Adviser at LIC of India Delhi NCR

LIC Recruitment 2021: Job Description: Sales and Marketing of Insurance products -Customer support service -Market survey -After-sales service

LIC Recruitment 2021: Salary: 7000 – 25000

Total Experience (in years): Two or more years

LIC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility: The candidate must be a graduate degree from any recognised board and should have a total job experience of two or more years.

LIC Recruitment 2021 notification: direct link  

LIC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Posted on: November 11, 2021 

Last date to apply: December 31, 2021

