LIC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Insurance Advisor, graduates can apply here - Check Salary

The Life Insurance Corporation has invited applications for the post of Consultant for 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the position on the official website of LIC.

LIC is looking to hire 100 individuals through this recruitment drive for the position of Insurance Advisor for the Central Government. The candidate will be placed in the Public Administration and Defense. Anyone applying for this job needs to have a graduate degree from any recognised board.

The role will require the functioning of a marketing executive and will be located in New Delhi. The job is part-time and selected candidates will be given a salary between Rs 7,000 - 25,000

Here's how you can apply for the post:

- Visit https://www.ncs.gov.in/job-seeker

- Search for the LIC position mentioned above

- Click on the notification and calculate your eligibility

- Apply online and take a printout for reference

For the unversed, the LIC is a statutory insurance and investment corporation of India. It is under the ownership of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It was established on September 1, 1956, when the Parliament of India passed the Life Insurance Act of India which nationalized the insurance industry in India. More than 245 insurance companies and provident societies were merged to form the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India.