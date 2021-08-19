LIC Recruitment 2021: Admit card released for AAO prelims on licindia.in, exam on August 28 - Direct link

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) for its Preliminary Exam. The LIC AAO Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. Candidates can download LIC AAO Admit Card 2021 from the official website, licindia.in. Along with this, the admit card for the Assistant Engineers exam has also been released.

To download AAO, AE Prelims Admit Card 2021, candidates need the Registration Number and Password. The Preliminary Exam is the LIC Recruitment’s phase 1. After clearing LIC AAO, AE Prelims exam, candidate will have to appear for the Mains Exam which will be held later.

LIC had invited applications for filling up 218 vacancies for AE, AA, and AAO Posts from February 25 to March 15, 2021.

Steps to Download LIC Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website LIC, licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Career' section

Step 3: Now, click on 'Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist) - 2020' link

Step 4: Click on 'Download Call Letter', it will redirect to a new page

Step 5: Enter Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (DD-MM-YY)

Step 6: Download LIC Call Letter.

LIC Mains Exam

Candidates who qualify LIC Prelims Exam will be called for Mains. The Mains exam will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online.