LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Assistant, Assistant Manager posts at lichousing.com

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply for the posts is till August 25, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

LIC HFL is inviting applications for 80 Assistant and Assistant Manager posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of LIC on lichousing.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 25, 2022.  

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 Details

Assistants: 50 Posts
Basic pay: Rs 22,730 

Assistant Manager: 30 Posts
Basic pay: Rs 53,620

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistants: Graduate (minimum aggregate 55% marks) Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part-time are not eligible.

Assistant Manager: Graduate (minimum aggregate 60% marks) or Post-graduate in any discipline. Course completed through correspondence/ distance/parttime are not eligible. or Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks or Postgraduate in any discipline. MBA in marketing/finance will be given preference.
 
How to apply: Candidates can apply online only from August 04, 2022 to August 25, 2022 through LIC HFL’s website (lichousing.com) under the heading 'Careers', and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Opening date of application: August 4, 2022
Closing date of application: August 25, 2022
Online examination: September- October 2022

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Assistant and Assistant Manager (others category): Online exam and interview

Assistant Manager (DME category): Work experience, online examination and interview

The final merit list and selection of candidates will be done on the basis of combined marks of Online Examination and Interview for Assistant and Assistant Manager (others category) and will be done on the basis of combined marks of Work Experience in the Company as DME, Online Examination and Interview for Assistant Manager (DME category). The final selection will be strictly according to the merit ranking, subject to minimum qualifying marks in the Interview. The Company reserves the right to change the selection procedure, if necessary.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 Notification

