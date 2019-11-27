LIC Assistant Prelims result 2019 to release this week; check licindia.in for details

Result for Assistant Prelims 2019 will be soon declared by Life Insurance Corporation of India on its official website licindia.in. Going by the reports, the result is expected to be released this week.

The prelims examination was conducted on October 30 & October 31, 2019. Candidates who appeared in LIC Assistant Exam 2019 will be available to download their results from the LIC official website-- licindia.in.

The selection process will be done in three phases- Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Interview.

A total of 7,871 vacancies were announced by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. The recruitment exam is being held to fill Assistant Posts in Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, and Southern Zone.

Steps to check LIC Assistant Result 2019

1. Go to the official website of LIC- licindia.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Careers'

3. Click on 'Recruitment of Assistant 2019' link and click on 'Next Page'

4. Click on the 'LIC Assistant Result Download Link'

5. Enter your credentials

6. Enter the 'Security Code' and click on the 'Submit' button

7. The LIC Assistant result will be displayed on the screen

8. Download and take a printout for future reference