LIC Assistant Exam 2019: Admit card released for mains exam; visit licindia.in to download

Candidates can download the LIC Assistant Mains admit card from December 4 to 22, 2019.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday released the admit cards for the main exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant/Clerk. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website- licindia.in.

Qualified candidates can download the LIC Assistant Mains admit card from December 4 to 22, 2019.

LIC had conducted the assistant prelims exam on October 30 and 31. Its result was declared on November 29.

Life Insurance Corporation of India invited application for more than 8000 posts. The registration process for LIC Assistant/Clerk Recruitment started on 17 September 2019.

As per the notification released earlier, the main examination will be an objective paper of 200 marks. It will be an online test and the duration of the examination will be of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Steps to download the admit card for prelims examination:

1. Visit the official website- licindia.in/Bottom-Links/ Recruitment-of- Assistants- 2019.

2. Click on the link- 'Assistant 2019-Main Examination Call letter-Live Link.'

3. Enter the registration number.

4. Enter the password.

5. Enter CAPTCHA.

6. Click on login.

7. Download and take a print out for exam day.

The vacancy is on level of Assitant for Clerical Staff including Cashier, Single Window Operator, Customer Service Executive, etc for its various Branch Offices located pan India.

This recruitment will be done to fill up vacancies in the various Divisional Offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.