LIC Assistant Exam 2019: Admit card released for mains exam; visit licindia.in to download

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 gets Rs 64000 off in Flipkart sale ahead of Raksha Bandhan, check details

First Indian film to earn over Rs 1500 crore, called flop after release, not Baahubali, Pathaan, KGF, Dangal, Lagaan, PK

'We're already on the moon': Pakistani man's humorous take on Chandrayaan-3 landing sparks laughter

ICC ODI World Cup: India to play warm-up matches against England and Netherlands, check full schedule

IND vs IRE: Jasprit Bumrah joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list after Ireland series win

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 gets Rs 64000 off in Flipkart sale ahead of Raksha Bandhan, check details

First Indian film to earn over Rs 1500 crore, called flop after release, not Baahubali, Pathaan, KGF, Dangal, Lagaan, PK

'We're already on the moon': Pakistani man's humorous take on Chandrayaan-3 landing sparks laughter

5 records made by Chandrayaan-3

Weight loss tips: Breakfast meals to shed extra kilos

7 South films to earn 500 crore at the box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

King of Kotha advance booking breaks records, Dulquer Salmaan film set for biggest opening in Malayalam cinema history

HomeEducation

Education

LIC Assistant Exam 2019: Admit card released for mains exam; visit licindia.in to download

Candidates can download the LIC Assistant Mains admit card from December 4 to 22, 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 07:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday released the admit cards for the main exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant/Clerk. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website- licindia.in.

Qualified candidates can download the LIC Assistant Mains admit card from December 4 to 22, 2019.

LIC had conducted the assistant prelims exam on October 30 and 31. Its result was declared on November 29.

Life Insurance Corporation of India invited application for more than 8000 posts. The registration process for LIC Assistant/Clerk Recruitment started on 17 September 2019. 

As per the notification released earlier, the main examination will be an objective paper of 200 marks. It will be an online test and the duration of the examination will be of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Steps to download the admit card for prelims examination:

 1. Visit the official website- licindia.in/Bottom-Links/ Recruitment-of- Assistants- 2019.

 2. Click on the link- 'Assistant 2019-Main Examination Call letter-Live Link.'

 3. Enter the registration number.

4. Enter the password.

 5. Enter CAPTCHA.

 6. Click on login.

 7. Download and take a print out for exam day.

The vacancy is on level of Assitant for Clerical Staff including Cashier, Single Window Operator, Customer Service Executive, etc for its various Branch Offices located pan India.

This recruitment will be done to fill up vacancies in the various Divisional Offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

From agony to ecstasy: How Chandrayaan-2 failure inspired ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 journey to success

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff-starrer 1993 hit Khal Nayak to re-release on this date

Repeated rape, forced abortion after father’s death: Horrific details of husband-wife duo's assault of minor teen

'Congress puts on mask of religion, caste before elections', says BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE