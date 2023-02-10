Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Last day today to apply for 9,394 Apprentice Development Officer posts, check details

After the registrations are closed, the LIC ADO Preliminary exam will be conducted on March 12, the admit card for which will be released on March 4. The main exam (tentatively) will be held on April 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Last day today to apply for 9,394 Apprentice Development Officer posts, check details
File Photo

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is inviting applications for the post of Apprentice Development Officer in the jurisdiction of various Divisional Offices. A total of 9,394 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.licindia.in. The last date to apply is today - February 10, 2023. 

After the registrations are closed, the LIC ADO Preliminary exam will be conducted on March 12, the admit card for which will be released on March 4. The main exam (tentatively) will be held on April 8.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy 

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts
South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts
North Zonal Office: 1216 posts
North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts
Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts
East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts
Central Zonal Office: 561 posts
Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

READ | Mumbai: Customs department seizes 2.8 kg gold, foreign currency worth crores in 3 separate cases

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised University of the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates: Rs 750
SC and ST category candidates: Rs 100.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Official Notification 

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process 

Candidates must pass the online test and an interview to be chosen for the posts. After being shortlisted, candidates must also go through a pre-recruitment medical test.

READ | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Know all about India's first under-sea tunnel, bids, amenities, stations, travel time

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply 

Step 1: Visit the careers page at https://licindia.in/BottomLinks.

Step 2: Click on 'Click here for New Registration' and enter your name, contact information, and email id 

Step 3: Create an account, create a password, and complete the application form.

Step 4: Submit the form after providing the necessary information and documentation.

Step 5: To make a payment, select the "Payment" tab.

Step 6: Press the "Submit" button.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Speed Reads
More
First-image
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.