LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Last day today to apply for 9,394 Apprentice Development Officer posts, check details

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is inviting applications for the post of Apprentice Development Officer in the jurisdiction of various Divisional Offices. A total of 9,394 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.licindia.in. The last date to apply is today - February 10, 2023.

After the registrations are closed, the LIC ADO Preliminary exam will be conducted on March 12, the admit card for which will be released on March 4. The main exam (tentatively) will be held on April 8.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised University of the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates: Rs 750

SC and ST category candidates: Rs 100.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Official Notification

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates must pass the online test and an interview to be chosen for the posts. After being shortlisted, candidates must also go through a pre-recruitment medical test.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the careers page at https://licindia.in/BottomLinks.

Step 2: Click on 'Click here for New Registration' and enter your name, contact information, and email id

Step 3: Create an account, create a password, and complete the application form.

Step 4: Submit the form after providing the necessary information and documentation.

Step 5: To make a payment, select the "Payment" tab.

Step 6: Press the "Submit" button.