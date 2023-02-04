LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date soon to apply for 9394 Apprentice Development Officer posts

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to conclude the recruitment process soon for the Apprentice Development Officer posts in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 9,394 positions in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply through the official website licindia.in. The last date to apply is February 10.
The LIC ADO Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 12. The admit card will be released on March 4. The main exam (tentatively) will be held on April 8.
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Information
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Application fee
Candidates from the general category who wish to apply for these positions must submit an application fee of Rs 750, while applicants from the SC and ST categories must submit an application fee of Rs 100.
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Selection procedure
Candidates will need to pass an online test and an interview in order to be chosen for this LIC position. Candidates must also undergo a pre-recruitment medical test after being shortlisted.
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply