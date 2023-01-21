LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Apply for over 9000 posts at licindia.in, check application deadline, fees, registration info

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced vacancies for the Apprentice Development Officer postions. Through this recruitment, a total of 9,394 positions will be filled. Anyone interested in applying for these positions must go to licindia.in, which is the LIC's official website. The official notification states that applications must be submitted by 10 February 2023. Check out all the important information on the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Date of Online Application: January 21, 2023

Last date of application: February 10, 2023

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Age limit

All candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 30 when applying. Candidates from the reserved category will receive an age relaxation. Candidates can click here to view the official notification for more information.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates from the general category who wish to apply for these positions must submit an application fee of Rs 750, while applicants from the SC and ST categories must submit an application fee of Rs 100.

READ | NEET PG 2023: Doctors’ body writes to government, makes multiple requests; details inside

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Selection procedure

Candidates will need to pass an online test and an interview in order to be chosen for this LIC position. Candidates must also undergo a pre-recruitment medical test after being shortlisted.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Information

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: How to register online?

Follow these easy steps to submit your application online, candidates:

View the careers page at https://licindia.in/BottomLinks.

Enter your name, contact information, and email address after clicking "Click here for New Registration."

Create an account, create a password, and complete the application form.

Submit the form after providing the necessary information and documentation.

To make a payment, select the "Payment" tab.

Press the "Submit" button.

READ | JEE Main Session 1 Exam: NTA releases JEE Main Session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download