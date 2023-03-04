LIC ADO admit card 2023 to be released today at licindia.in, know how to download

File photo

Life Insurance Corporation of India to release the call letter for LIC ADO 2023 today (March 4, 2023). Once released, candidates can download the admit card through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The preliminary exam will be held on March 12, 2023. A preliminary Exam consisting of an objective test will be conducted online. The test will consist of three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. The total number of questions will be 100 and the maximum marks is 70. The duration of the exam is 1 hour and the medium of the exam will be in English and Hindi.

Candidates who will qualify for the LIC ADO prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2023.

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 link

Enter the required details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card

Keep a hard copy for further need.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy