LIC ADO admit card 2023 released at licindia.in, exam on March 12

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023: Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the call letter for LIC ADO 2023 today (March 4, 2023). Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The LIC ADO 2023 preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2023. A preliminary Exam consisting of an objective test will be conducted online. The test will consist of three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. The total number of questions will be 100 and the maximum marks is 70. The duration of the exam is 1 hour and the medium of the exam will be in English and Hindi.  

Candidates who will qualify for the LIC ADO prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2023.

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
  • Click on LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 link 
  • Enter the required details 
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card 
  • Keep a hard copy for further need.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy 

  • Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts
  • South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts
  • North Zonal Office: 1216 posts
  • North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts
  • Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts
  • East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts
  • Central Zonal Office: 561 posts
  • Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts
