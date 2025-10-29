Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing
Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...
Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?
LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter's net worth is...
DNA TV Show: Why Iran agreed to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan
Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome their first child
IND-W vs AUS-W: Shafali Verma ready to fill Pratika Rawal's shoes, eyes impact in Women's World Cup semi-final clash
Employee’s PS5 setup in office goes viral, netizens say ‘dream job unlocked’
Trade, tariffs and rare earths: What to expect from Trump-Xi Busan meeting?
EDUCATION
The Main Examination will be held on November 8, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit LIC's website for further updates.
LIC AAO Result 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 on its official website. Aspirants who appeared for the LIC AAO Generalist Prelims exam can now check their results. The Main Examination will be held on November 8, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit LIC's website for further updates.
Candidates who have qualified in the LIC AAO prelims are now eligible to appear for the Mains exam, followed by the interview round for the final selection.
Aspirants can check their results by visiting the official LIC website or directly accessing the result PDF through the link provided HERE.
The Mains exam will consist of objective and descriptive sections, testing candidates on reasoning, general knowledge, professional knowledge, and English writing skills.