EDUCATION

LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

The Main Examination will be held on November 8, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit LIC's website for further updates.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
    LIC AAO Result 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 on its official website. Aspirants who appeared for the LIC AAO Generalist Prelims exam can now check their results. The Main Examination will be held on November 8, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit LIC's website for further updates.

    LIC AAO Result 2025 Out

    Candidates who have qualified in the LIC AAO prelims are now eligible to appear for the Mains exam, followed by the interview round for the final selection. 

    Steps to check the LIC AAO Result 2025

    1. Visit the official LIC website – www.licindia.in.
    2. Go to the Career section and find the link for LIC AAO Result 2025 (Prelims).
    3. Click on the link and enter your Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth.
    4. The result will appear on the screen.
    5. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

    Aspirants can check their results by visiting the official LIC website or directly accessing the result PDF through the link provided HERE.

    LIC AAO Mains

    The Mains exam will consist of objective and descriptive sections, testing candidates on reasoning, general knowledge, professional knowledge, and English writing skills.

    READ | BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, audit report for AY 2025-26 to...; check details

