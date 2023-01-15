LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Registration begins at licindia.in for 300 posts: Salary, eligibility, important dates, more

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO). The registration process for the same has begun today (January 15). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 from the official website-- licindia.in. The registration window for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 has opened today (January 15) and will end on January 31, 2023.

The selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organisation. As many as 300 candidates will be hired through the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 drive in the various offices of LIC across the nation.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian University/ Institution. Candidates must fall under the age group of 21 years to 30 years of age to apply for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Application process

The application fee cum intimation charges is Rs 700 + Transaction Charges + GST for all other candidates and Rs 85 + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates who qualify for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 exam will get a basic pay of Rs. 53600 per month and other benefits. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.