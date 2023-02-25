Search icon
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 to be declared soon at licindia.in, know how to check

Once released, candidates can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

File photo

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to declare the LIC Phase-I (Preliminary) result for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) soon. LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch exam was held between February 17 and 20, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.  

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Vacancy Details: 

  • Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch: 300 posts

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Important dates

  • Download of Call Letter for Online Exam: 7 to 10 days before the exam 
  • Dates of Online Exam – Preliminary (Tentative): February 17 and February 20, 2023
  • Dates of Online Exam – Main (Tentative): February 20, 2023
  • Commencement of Call letter Download: February 10, 2023
  • Closure of Call letter Download: February 20, 2023

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in
  • Click on the careers section.
  • Click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023.” Click on the “Result Download’ option.
  • Enter the details such as Registration No/Roll No, Password/DOB(DD-MM-YY)
  • Your LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

