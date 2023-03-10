LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Date, time: Know how and when to check result at licindia.in

File photo

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Phase-I (Preliminary) result for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) is likely to be declared soon. LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch exam was conducted between February 17 and 20, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 through the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The preliminary results are likely to be announced in next few days. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be called to appear for the main examination. The main examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 18, 2023.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Vacancy Details:

Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch: 300 posts

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Important dates

Download of Call Letter for Online Exam: 7 to 10 days before the exam

Dates of Online Exam – Preliminary (Tentative): February 17 and February 20, 2023

Dates of Online Exam – Main (Tentative): February 20, 2023

Commencement of Call letter Download: February 10, 2023

Closure of Call letter Download: February 20, 2023

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Steps to download