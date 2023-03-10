Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Date, time: Know how and when to check result at licindia.in

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: This recruitment drive will fill up 300 AAO posts in the organization.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Date, time: Know how and when to check result at licindia.in
File photo

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Phase-I (Preliminary) result for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) is likely to be declared soon. LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch exam was conducted between February 17 and 20, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 through the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The preliminary results are likely to be announced in next few days. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be called to appear for the main examination. The main examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 18, 2023. 

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Vacancy Details: 

  • Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch: 300 posts

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Important dates

  • Download of Call Letter for Online Exam: 7 to 10 days before the exam 
  • Dates of Online Exam – Preliminary (Tentative): February 17 and February 20, 2023
  • Dates of Online Exam – Main (Tentative): February 20, 2023
  • Commencement of Call letter Download: February 10, 2023
  • Closure of Call letter Download: February 20, 2023

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in
  • Click on the careers section.
  • Click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023.” Click on the “Result Download’ option.
  • Enter the details such as Registration No/Roll No, Password/DOB(DD-MM-YY)
  • Your LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.