Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released at licindia.in, direct link here

The Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) preliminary exam admit card can be downloaded through the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released at licindia.in, direct link here
File photo

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the Call Letter for LIC AAO Prelims 2023. The Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) preliminary exam admit card can be downloaded through the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted between February 17 and 20, 2023. The exam will have three sections in the preliminary exam: English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability. There are 100 questions, and the maximum score is 70. The exam lasts for an hour.

LIC AAO: Steps to download call letter

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
  • Click on the careers link available.
  • Click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023”
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to download LIC AAO admit card

The Assistant Administrative Officers selection process is based on a three-tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. Candidates who qualify for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 exam will get a basic pay of Rs 53600 per month and other benefits. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.