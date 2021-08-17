LIC AAO Admit Card 2021 out: Steps to download, prelims exam date and other details here

LIC AAO Admit Card 2021: Recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineers (AE) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect (AA), and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist will take place in August this year. For this, LIC has released the admit cards for the candidates who will sit for the exams.

LIC is going to conduct the AAO and AE prelims exam on August 28, 2021, and to appear for it applicants need to download their hall ticket online which is available now. Candidates can download LIC AAO Admit Card, LIC AE Admit Card, and LIC AA Admit Card 2021 from the official website Life Insurance Corporation of India - licindia.in.

Established in 1956, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers candidates an opportunity to join the insurance sector by clearing one of the most reputed insurance exams. LIC is the largest Insurance Company of India.

Candidates are required to carry their admit card along with their Photo Identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/application form and a photocopy of photo identity proof.

LIC Exam Pattern

The exams will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 70 marks.

Reasoning Ability - Total number of questions (35), marks (35), time (20 mins).

English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension - Total number of questions (30), marks (30), time (20 mins).

Quantitative Aptitude - Total number of questions (35), marks (35), time (20 mins).

LIC Mains Exam

Candidates who qualify LIC Prelims Exam will be called for Mains. The Mains exam will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online.

LIC had invited applications for filling up 218 vacancies for AE, AA, and AAO Posts from February 25 to March 15, 2021.

Steps to Download LIC Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website Life Insurance Corporation of India - licindia.in

Go to the 'Career' Section given at the bottom of the homepage

Click on 'Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist) - 2020'

A new page will open where you are required to click on 'Download Call Letter'

It will redirect to a new page

Enter Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)

Download LIC Call Letter.