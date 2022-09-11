MHT CET Result 2022 DECLARED for LLB 5 years at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to check here

MHT CET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MHT CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 at the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org today. Candidates can now check their MHT CET LLB 5-year result on the official website.

The MAH LLB CET 2022 exams were held from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. At some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022, due to technical issues.

MHT CET 2022: How to check

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the scorecard notification for your course (3-year LLB or 5-year LLB)

Login using the application number and password

The result of MH CET law 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save your result for future reference.

