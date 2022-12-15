Last day TODAY to register for ICSI CSEET 2022 January Exam at icsi.edu, check direct link to apply

File Photo

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test, ICSI CSEET 2022 registration for the January session exam will end today - December 15, 2022. All the candidates who wish to appear for the ICSI CSEET January 2022 Exam can register via the official website of ICSI - www.icsi.edu.

To get themselves registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022 January session exam, candidates will have to submit a set of asked documents and details.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Date

The ICSI CSEET 2022 January session exam will be held on January 7, 2023. The ICSI CSEET exam will be held for 2 hours and the question paper will include 140 questions for 200 marks. ICSI CSEET 2022 January session exam will be held in the Multiple Choice Question, MCQ format.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Application Link

ICSI CSEET 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the 'CSEET 2022 Application Link' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login/registration page will now open.

Step 4: Enter your details and upload the necessary set of documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit your details and save the form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future use.

ICSI CSEET Registration: List of documents required

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

The official notice read, "In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET."