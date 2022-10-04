Last day TODAY to apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in without paying late fee, check direct link for registration

File Photo

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 registrations are all set to end today without a late fee. Interested candidates who want to apply for GATE 2023 can do so via the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date for registration was set as September 30, 2022, but was later shifted to October 4, 2022. The GATE 2023 is conducted this year by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur.

The GATE 2023 Admit Card is all set to release on January 3, 2023. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12.

GATE 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves.

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration.

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form.

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form.

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.

GATE 2023 Registration: Documents required

A high-quality photograph

Candidate's signature

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format

PwD certificate in PDF format

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.

GATE 2023: Registration fees

Female candidates (all categories)

Without late fee: Rs 850

With late fee: Rs 1350

SC/ST/PwD category

Without late fee: Rs 850

With late fee: Rs 1350

Other candidates

Without late fee: Rs 1700

With late fee: Rs 2200