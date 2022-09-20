Search icon
Last day to register for OJEE 2022 Counselling TODAY at ojee.nic.in, check steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OJEE 2022 Counselling lastest by today on the official website - www.ojee.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:04 AM IST

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Counselling 2022 registration is all set to end today - September 20, 2022. According to the notification, the registration had begun on September 12 for admissions to the UG courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OJEE 2022 Counselling lastest by today on the official website - www.ojee.nic.in. 

The OJEE 2022 Counselling will be held for admissions in several technical/professional courses, such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT, and Integrated M.Sc courses, in various government and private institutes /universities of the state for the academic year 2022-23.

Candidates applying for the OJEE 2022 Counselling should be ready with the required documents to apply. Based on registration, the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be out on October 1, 2022.

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT, and other registrations for OJEE 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates should now register themselves

Step 4: Now, log in using your registration credentials

Step 5: Start to fill out the OJEE counselling form by giving all details, uploading the documents, and paying the fees

Step 6: The OJEE 2022 Counselling registration will now be completed. 

Step 7: Take a printout for future use. 

It is important to note that the OJEE 2022 Counselling for UG courses will be held in several rounds. The number of rounds will depend on the vacant seats. Candidates should know that at the end of Round 1 registrations, a mock seat allotment result will be displayed on September 22, 2022. The final result will be declared in October first week. 

