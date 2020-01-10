Last day to apply SSC CHSL 2020; check ssc.nic.in to know more

Today is the last day to apply for the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination.

Notification for the CHSL examination was declared by the SSC on 03 December 2019. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for SSC CGL 2019 can apply through the SSC website www.ssc.nic.in on or before 10 January 2020.

The SSC CHSL 2019 exam is being Conducted to the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

SSC CHSL 2019 Important Dates

Starting Date of online application: 3 December 2019

Last date for submitting online application: 10 January 2020

Last date for making online fee payment: 12 January 2020

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 12 January 2020

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 14 January 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam Date: 16 to 27 March 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 2 Exam Date: 28 June 2020

Age Limit- 18 to 27 years. For reserved category candidates, there are relaxations in the upper age limit.

SSC CHSL 2019 Application Fee: Rs.100

Here's how you can apply...

1. Go to the official website- ssc.nic.in

2. On the right side of the homepage, click on ‘new user? register now’.

3. Enter all details to register and verify

4. Log-in using registration number

5. Fill form, upload images

6. Make payment and submit