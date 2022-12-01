Last date to register for XAT 2023 Exam extended till December 11, here's how you can apply at xatonline.in

File Photo

The Xavier School of Management has extended the deadline to register for the Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2023 till December 11. Candidates will be able to apply for XAT 2023 before the deadline as applications post-deadline will not be accepted.

Candidates can get themselves registered on the official website - www.xatonline.in. The admit card will be released on the official website on December 20. The XAT 2023 Exam will be held on January 8, 2023, in a single shift between 2 pm and 5:10 pm.

XAT 2023 Exam: How to apply online?

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the 'XAT 2023 registration' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and generate a user ID and password.

Step 4: Complete the application form and attach the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is conducting the XAT exam this year. XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023. XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select management students for more than 72 years. The XAT score is used by more than 160 institutes for admission.