Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Last date to register for GATE 2023 TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in, check registration fees, documents required

IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

Last date to register for GATE 2023 TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in, check registration fees, documents required
File Photo

The GATE 2023 registration process will conclude today - September 30, 2022, on the official website of GATE - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can register without paying a late fee before the deadline. 

Candidates may note that the registration window to apply for the examination, with a late fee applied, would remain open till October 7, 2022. 

GATE 2023: Registration fees

Female candidates (all categories)

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350 

READ | J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla

SC/ST/PwD category

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350 

Other candidates

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 1700

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 2200

GATE 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves. 

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration. 

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form.

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

READ | Navratri 2022 Day 5: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, mantras to worship Maa Skandmata

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form. 

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.

GATE 2023 Registration: Documents required 

A high-quality photograph

Candidate's signature

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format

PwD certificate in PDF format

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, earlier, had released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 468 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.