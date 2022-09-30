Last date to register for GATE 2023 TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in, check registration fees, documents required

File Photo

The GATE 2023 registration process will conclude today - September 30, 2022, on the official website of GATE - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can register without paying a late fee before the deadline.

Candidates may note that the registration window to apply for the examination, with a late fee applied, would remain open till October 7, 2022.

GATE 2023: Registration fees

Female candidates (all categories)

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350

SC/ST/PwD category

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350

Other candidates

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 1700

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 2200

GATE 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves.

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration.

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form.

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form.

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.

GATE 2023 Registration: Documents required

A high-quality photograph

Candidate's signature

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format

PwD certificate in PDF format

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, earlier, had released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12.