Last date to register for GATE 2023 on September 30 at gate.iitk.ac.in, check documents required, steps to apply

Candidates can register without paying a late fee before September 30, 2022. Applications submitted after the deadline is past will not be accepted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

The GATE 2023 registration process is all set to end on September 30, 2022, on the official website of GATE - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can register without paying a late fee before the deadline. Applications submitted after the deadline is past will not be accepted. 

Candidates may note that the registration window to apply for the examination, with a late fee applied, would remain open till October 7, 2022. 

GATE 2023 Registration: Documents required 

A high-quality photograph

Candidate's signature

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format

PwD certificate in PDF format

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.

GATE 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves. 

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration. 

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form. 

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form. 

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur had earlier released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12. 

