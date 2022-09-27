Last date to register for GATE 2023 on September 30 at gate.iitk.ac.in, check documents required, steps to apply

File Photo

The GATE 2023 registration process is all set to end on September 30, 2022, on the official website of GATE - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can register without paying a late fee before the deadline. Applications submitted after the deadline is past will not be accepted.

Candidates may note that the registration window to apply for the examination, with a late fee applied, would remain open till October 7, 2022.

GATE 2023 Registration: Documents required

A high-quality photograph

Candidate's signature

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format

PwD certificate in PDF format

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.

READ | Flipkart customer orders laptop worth thousands, receives Ghadi detergent soap instead

GATE 2023: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gate 2023 Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: New users will first have to register themselves.

Step 4: Log in using the system-generated ID and password after registration.

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2023 Application form.

Step 6: Upload the mandated scanned documents.

READ | Navratri 2022 Day 2: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, mantras to worship Maa Brahmacharini

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GATE 2023 Application Form.

Step 8: Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout for future use.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur had earlier released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur had earlier released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12.