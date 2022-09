Darbhanga-based university issues admit cards with photos of PM Modi, Bihar Guv, MS Dhoni

Photo: PTI

A Darbhanga university called Lalit Narayan Mithila issued admit card with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The examinees happen to be BA part 3 students of colleges based in Madhubani, Samastipur and Begusarai districts, all affiliated to the Lalit Narayan Mithila University headquartered in Darbhanga.

"A serious note has been taken of the anomalies which have come to light through social media. An inquiry has been ordered and the students concerned have been issued show cause notices. An FIR may also be lodged," said Mushtaq Ahmed, the university's registrar.

He said admit cards were issued online, to be downloaded by respective students, all of whom had been provided with unique login details. "Students were supposed to upload photographs and other details which were processed by our data centre for preparing to admit cards. Some of them seem to have engaged in irresponsible mischief," said the registrar.

"Exemplary action will be taken after an investigation. The episode gives the university a bad name. Misuse of photographs of the PM and the governor are also a grave matter," he added.

Incidentally, the episode brings to mind a similar blooper reported from Muzaffarpur a couple of years ago. Admit card of a student showed the names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone, Bollywood stars not married to each other, against columns meant for father and mother respectively.

