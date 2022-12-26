KVS recruitment 2022: Apply for 6990 TGT, PGT, Librarian posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

File photo

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is inviting online applications for teaching and non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on the initial posting as per the requirement of the organization. This recruitment drive will fill 6990 posts in the organisation.

“The link is only for look & feel of Computer Based Test for upcoming Recruitment Examination. The number of questions, and duration of examination is just a sample not having any concerns with actual exam. No Negative marking in KVS,” Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in an official statement said.

KVS recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 52

Principal: 238

Vice Principal: 203

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1409

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3176

Librarian: 355

Primary Teacher Music (PRT Music): 303

Finance Officer: 06

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 02

Assistant Section Officer: 156

Hindi Translator: 11

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702

Stenographer Grade-II: 54

KVS recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the application links available under the Announcements link

Register and login to apply

Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

KVS recruitment 2022: notification