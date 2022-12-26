Search icon
KVS recruitment 2022: Apply for 6990 TGT, PGT, Librarian posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

Interested candidates can apply through the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is inviting online applications for teaching and non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on the initial posting as per the requirement of the organization. This recruitment drive will fill 6990 posts in the organisation.

“The link is only for look & feel of Computer Based Test for upcoming Recruitment Examination. The number of questions, and duration of examination is just a sample not having any concerns with actual exam. No Negative marking in KVS,”  Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in an official statement said.

KVS recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Commissioner: 52
  • Principal: 238
  • Vice Principal: 203
  • Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1409
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3176
  • Librarian: 355
  • Primary Teacher Music (PRT Music): 303
  • Finance Officer: 06
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 02
  • Assistant Section Officer: 156
  • Hindi Translator: 11
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702
  • Stenographer Grade-II: 54

KVS recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in
  • Click on the application links available under the Announcements link
  • Register and login to apply
  • Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

KVS recruitment 2022: notification 

