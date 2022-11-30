KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 13404 PGT, TGT and other posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, details here

File photo

KVS Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is inviting applications for TGT, PGT, PRT and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts through the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13404 seats for teaching posts like Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal among others. While the non-teaching posts include Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online application will begin for KVS Recruitment: December 5, 2022

Last day to apply for KVS PGT TGT PRT and other posts: December 26, 2022

KVS Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the KVS teaching recruitment link on the homepage.

Register and generate your login credentials

Access the KVS recruitment portal and apply for the post

Submit asked details and upload the documents

Submit your application and save the page

Take a printout for future references

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates is based on Computer Based Test and Skill Test (if required) followed by an Interview. Selected candidates will then be put through Document verification and medical examination.