KVS Recruitment 2022: Application process to begin SOON for 13404 PGT, TGT and other posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill up 13404 seats for teaching posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

KVS Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to begin the recruitment process for TGT, PGT, PRT and other posts tomorrow. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 13404 seats for teaching posts like Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal among others. While the non-teaching posts include Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Online application will begin for KVS Recruitment: December 5, 2022
Last day to apply for KVS PGT TGT PRT and other posts: December 26, 2022

KVS Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on KVS teaching recruitment link.
  • Register and generate your login credentials
  • Access the KVS recruitment portal and apply for the post
  • Submit asked details and upload the documents
  • Submit your application and save the page
  • Take a printout for future references

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Selection is based on Computer Based Test and Skill Test (if required) followed by an Interview. Selected candidates will then be put through Document verification and medical examination.

KVS Recruitment Notification: Direct Recruitment of Officers, Teaching and NTS
KVS Recruitment: Direct Recruitment of Primary Teacher

